Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,438,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.10. The firm has a market cap of $698.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

