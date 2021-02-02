Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Down 19%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s stock price dropped 19% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,597,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 839,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

ALYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.92% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

