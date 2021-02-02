ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $19,939.48 and $34.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.00831275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.47 or 0.04683942 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019817 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

