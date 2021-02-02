Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.94 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 645,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,091. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

