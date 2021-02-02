Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.94 million.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 645,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,091. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
