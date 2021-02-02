Alliance Wealth Management Group Acquires 10,407 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,732 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

