Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 2,527 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,477. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

