Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 19,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,013. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

