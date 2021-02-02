Alliance Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 744.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. 54,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,398. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

