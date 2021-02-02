AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 239,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AB traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,005. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

