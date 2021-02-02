AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NCZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 308,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,893. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.