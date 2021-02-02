AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 350,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

