Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 407,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 590,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $479.95 million, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.