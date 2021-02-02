AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Up 21.3%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price rose 21.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $44.63. Approximately 1,026,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 236,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

