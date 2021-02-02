AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $246,769.32 and approximately $72.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00052007 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 150.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

