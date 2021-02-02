Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Stock Price Up 479.6%

Almost Never Films Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLWD) shares traded up 479.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Almost Never Films Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

