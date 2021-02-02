Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. 8,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period.

