Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.01. 78,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.93 and a 200-day moving average of $351.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

