Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. 38,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,577. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

