Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $23.52 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Amgen by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

