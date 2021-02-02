Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

