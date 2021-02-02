Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,678,000 after acquiring an additional 313,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.73. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

