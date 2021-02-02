Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $150.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,808. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

