Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 480.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. 32,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

