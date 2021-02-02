Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,452,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,017,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,680,572. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PANW traded up $21.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $382.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

