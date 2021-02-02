Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 14,983 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 252,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,601. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

