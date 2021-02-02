Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,368,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.15. 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

