Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 932 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,524. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $331.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

