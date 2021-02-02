Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

GOOG opened at $1,901.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,781.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,646.65. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

