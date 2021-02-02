Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $1,901.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,781.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,646.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.