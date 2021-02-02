Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,775.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,642.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

