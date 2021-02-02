Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $300,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,775.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,642.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

