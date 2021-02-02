Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2,025.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,874.74.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $26.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,919.12. 3,108,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,949.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.