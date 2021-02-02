Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 15,445 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.