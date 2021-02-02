Alteryx (AYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alteryx stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.04, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.04.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $223,252.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,620 shares of company stock valued at $259,679,393 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

