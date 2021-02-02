Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Up 5.5%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $55.98. 344,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 463,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $147,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,280. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

