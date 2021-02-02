Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 84.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

