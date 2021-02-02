Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 160,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.43.
Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.
Amalgamated Bank Company Profile
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.