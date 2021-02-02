Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 160,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

