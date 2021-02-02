Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,204.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,182.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

