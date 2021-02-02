AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Down 11.4%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price was down 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.24 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 2,145,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,062,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $39,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in AMC Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 511,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

