Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.62-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.427-4.604 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.15 EPS.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 946,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,978. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

