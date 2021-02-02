Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.62-4.80 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. 946,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,980. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

