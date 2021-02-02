Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 227,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 365.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

AMTB stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.05 million, a PE ratio of 242.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

