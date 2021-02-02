American Asset Management Inc. Takes $20.26 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,264,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 17.3% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

