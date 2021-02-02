American Assets Trust (AAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAT opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $46.94.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $1,373,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 311,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

