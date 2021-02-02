American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 480,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $624.67 million, a P/E ratio of 95.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 183,574 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $9,024,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 30.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

