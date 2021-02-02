American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. 3,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

