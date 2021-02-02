Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s stock price was down 8.4% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $5.20 to $4.90. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Americas Silver traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 1,685,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,610,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americas Silver by 24.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,567 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,400 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 899,011 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $323.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.