AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of AMETEK worth $32,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. 9,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

