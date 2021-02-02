AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 7,441 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05.

