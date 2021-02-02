AMG National Trust Bank Buys 31,022 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 241.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,339,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. 44,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,771. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

